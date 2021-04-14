UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of TLPFY traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.77. 4,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $199.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.