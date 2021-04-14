UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$35.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.