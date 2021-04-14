UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.