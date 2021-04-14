UGAS Price Reaches $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. UGAS has a market cap of $5.46 million and $2.01 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.