UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.56

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 3555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,362,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

