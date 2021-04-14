UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.08 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $26.56 or 0.00042165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $54.08 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.00683458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036495 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,067,137 coins and its circulating supply is 60,056,046 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

