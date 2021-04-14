Umbrella Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00024539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.