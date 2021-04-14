Umpqua (UMPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Umpqua to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.