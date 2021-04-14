Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $29.39 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $29.39 or 0.00045626 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $105.72 million and $58.12 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00364084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015816 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

