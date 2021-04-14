Unification (FUND) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $24,724.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

