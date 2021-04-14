Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.8% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

