Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 10,047 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 233,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

