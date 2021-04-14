Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.