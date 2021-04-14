Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.5% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.01. 394,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

