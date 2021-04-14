Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

UNP stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

