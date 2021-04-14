Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lessened by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.9% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 453,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

