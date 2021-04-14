Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $36.24 or 0.00057888 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $18.97 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,375,025 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

