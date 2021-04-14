United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Airlines by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.