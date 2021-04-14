United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.26. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 64,379 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

