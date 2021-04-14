United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

