United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $215.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.
UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.54.
Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.23. 14,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
