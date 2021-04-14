United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $215.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.23. 14,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.