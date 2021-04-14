United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $199.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $94.26 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

