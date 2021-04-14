United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $905.08

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 905.08 ($11.82) and traded as high as GBX 975.60 ($12.75). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 969.60 ($12.67), with a volume of 1,869,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 902.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 905.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

