United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.