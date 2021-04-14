United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

