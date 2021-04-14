Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Univar Solutions worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,225,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

UNVR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 12,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,201. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

