Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 4.2%

Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:UPC) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.92. 293,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,970,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

