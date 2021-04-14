University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Down 1%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

