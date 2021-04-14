UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.82 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

