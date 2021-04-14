Uquid Coin Price Reaches $25.76 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $25.76 or 0.00040623 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $257.65 million and $30.47 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

