Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.06. Urban One shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 329,570 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

