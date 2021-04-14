Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

