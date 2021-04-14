USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,600 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the March 15th total of 346,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USAT shares. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $878.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

