USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.64% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,351,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,500 shares during the period.

Shares of UITB opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

