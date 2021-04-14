USDJ One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.89 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00742142 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00024593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,498.04 or 1.00116418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.32 or 0.00850332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

