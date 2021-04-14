USDX Hits Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005976 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.