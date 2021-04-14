Utrust Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Utrust has a total market cap of $246.29 million and $38.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00628071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036517 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

