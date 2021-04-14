V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.00683458 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088811 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032760 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036495 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
