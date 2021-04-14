Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Vai has a market capitalization of $204.77 million and $19.76 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.63 or 0.00732975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,190.99 or 0.98745684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.77 or 0.00871320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 224,424,006 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

