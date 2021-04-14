Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 270.37 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.92 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

