Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,412 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.94 and its 200 day moving average is $274.54. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.92 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

