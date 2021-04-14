Validity (VAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $116,331.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00005751 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $116,331.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,280,549 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,870 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

