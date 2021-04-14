Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 9.00-9.70 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VMI opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

