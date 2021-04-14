VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. 8,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,391. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

