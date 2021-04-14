VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Raised by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,892,000.

GDX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 605,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251,199. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

