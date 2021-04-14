Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.17. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,268. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.18 and a fifty-two week high of $313.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

