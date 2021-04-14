Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,771. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

