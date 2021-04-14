Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 176,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $94.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.