Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 95,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,500. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

