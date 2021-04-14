Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.51. The stock had a trading volume of 165,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $215.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

