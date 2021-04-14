Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is TL Private Wealth’s 2nd Largest Position

TL Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 16.5% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $134.03. 31,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

